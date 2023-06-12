Caught on Camera: Driver slams her car into Florida business

NAPLES, Fla. – An elderly woman accidentally drove her car into a Florida business and it was all caught on camera.

Collier County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver caused another accident just moments before driving into the Naples auto window tinting business on Friday.

Witnesses said they saw her trying to park her car in a spot and hit a curb, then she put her car in reverse, hit the accelerator and crashed into the shop.

“I hear a big kaboom like a plane came inside. It was crazy. It was unbelievable,” said Jose Torres, owner of Enterprise Window Tinting.

The car not only went through the front window, it came close to hitting Jose Torres’ family who was sitting inside.

Surveillance cameras show the moments when the car smashes through, then Jose Torres is seen running through the broken glass to see if his family was OK.

“Me and the kids that’s all we think about. That’s all I think about every time I walk into the shop. I see the car coming into the window,” said Melyna Torres.

No one inside the store was injured. The driver also did not suffer any injuries.

As for the store, all the furniture was ruined, and the window was smashed. Hours later, evidence of the crash was still visible, with skid marks on the shop’s floor.

Jose Torres estimates the damage to be about $10,000.

“Thank God no one got hurt and that’s the key you can always replace things and cars and furniture, but you can’t replace a life and that’s the key,” said Jose Torres.