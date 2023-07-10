Florida gas prices highest in 4 weeks

Florida gas prices rebounded last week and are now the most expensive the Sunshine State has seen in four weeks, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA, gas prices in Florida rose an average of 20 cents per gallon last week, snapping a 22-day streak of declines.

Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon.

“Last week’s jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day, when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon.”

According to AAA, the state average for gas was $3.26 per gallon on the Fourth of July, which was $1.28 per gallon less than last year’s holiday, but still the second-most expensive Independence Day at the pump in a decade.

AAA reports that Sunday’s state average remains well below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon.

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.60), Naples ($3.51), and Homosassa Springs ($3.50).

The least expensive metro markets are Pensacola ($3.16), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), and Panama City ($3.22).