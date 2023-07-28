Deputies: 2 Florida women arrested after fight; one lost an ear

2 Florida women are arrested after a fight; one lost an ear

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two Florida women are facing battery charges after a fight escalates and one of them bites the ear off of the other, according to deputies.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said were called to a house party thrown by unsupervised minors on July 4 after midnight.

According to an arrest affidavit, Macy Regan, 23, and Dixie Stiles, 18, got into an altercation when Stiles accused Regan of stealing alcohol and vape pens.

Deputies said Regan attempted to leave the house when Stiles confronted her, and Regan pulled out a gun.

Deputies said Stiles showed the gun and the two began fighting, Regan bit the top of Stiles’ ear off.

Stiles’ ear was unable to be re-attached.

Both women are facing battery charges.

The investigation is ongoing.