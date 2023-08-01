Florida woman busted after allegedly impersonating an FDLE agent

CANTONMENT, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it arrested a woman in the panhandle for impersonating an FDLE agent.

Bobbie Lei Sales, 35, was arrested last Wednesday in Cantonment.

Cantonment is a small town that is just north of Pensacola.

Sales was charged with fraud and impersonating a law enforcement officer and booked into the Escambia County jail.

She was released after posting $25,000 bond and is due to face a judge later this month.

The FDLE said it believes there could be other victims of Sales out there.

They ask anyone who may have been approached by her to call FDLE Pensacola at 1-800- 226-8574.