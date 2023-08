WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy’s patrol car was struck by lightning while he was driving.

The Walton County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital on Sunday after the lightning struck his vehicle and affected its electrical system, according to a post on social media.

The deputy was conscious and expected to be ok.

Officers remind the public that storms can be unpredictable and come up quickly and please use your best judgement and get to a safe area when clouds roll in.