Man breaks into Florida church and baptizes himself, deputies say

Deputies said a man broke into Florida church and baptized himself.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies said they arrested a man who broke into a Florida church and baptized himself.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a broken window on Friday at the Emerald City Church of Christ in Panama City Beach. According to an arrest report, Derek Porter, from Georgia, used a cinder block to break into the church.

According to deputies, Porter stated he could not remember what happened inside the church, but he did remember baptizing himself in the church’s baptistry pool.

Deputies said he also loaded several electronics including a television and a computer into his truck along with the church’s money bag. Church leaders say Porter caused about $8,000 worth of damage.

During the investigation, deputies said they found methamphetamine and paraphernalia on Porter.

Porter is charged with burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has since bonded out of the Bay County jail.