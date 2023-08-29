Florida theme parks, airports monitor Hurricane Idalia

If you have plans to visit Central Florida’s theme parks this week, there may be some changes in the air as Hurricane Idalia strengthens and makes its way to Florida’s gulf coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is projected to have sustained winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph) as it approaches Florida, making it a Category 3 hurricane. The center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday, reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. The state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members, who have 2,400 high-water vehicles and 12 aircraft at their disposal for rescue and recovery efforts.

Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said they would close on Tuesday, and the SunRail commuter rail service in Orlando was being suspended.

As of Monday evening, Orlando International Airport said it was monitoring the status of the storm and advised travelers to check with their airline for flight changes.

South Florida based Spirit Airlines issued a travel advisory for flights into Tampa International Airport and Orlando International Airport for Aug. 29-31, waving change fees for travelers.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 28, the Walt Disney World Resort weather updates webpage said: “Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

Universal Orlando Resort also posted a weather update Aug. 28 at 4:05 p.m. saying: “At this time, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please check back for updates.”

At 5 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Hurricane Idalia was about 370 miles (600 kilometers) south-southwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the hurricane center said. Idalia was moving north at 14 mph (22 kph). On Tuesday, it was expected to turn northeast at a faster pace, reaching Florida’s western coast as a dangerous major hurricane on Wednesday.