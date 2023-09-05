Florida man accused of killing teenage son with saw, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is facing murder charges after deputies say he killed his 16-year-old son with a saw.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies say the son, Stephen Lee Rodda, was living with his grandfather to help him while his grandmother was in a rehabilitation facility.

According to authorities, when the grandfather came home after visiting his wife on Monday, his son, Stephen Thomas Rodda, 37, told his father not to go inside the mobile home saying: “I killed someone. You may need to call the police.”

Investigators entered the mobile home and said they found a heavy-duty saw, or an angle grinder, which appeared to be the murder weapon, and the deceased teenager.

The sheriff said Stephen Thomas Rodda was arrested a mile from the scene.

According to investigators, Stephen Thomas Rodda has an extensive criminal history.