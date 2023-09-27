Manhunt underway in Orlando after shootout with police

Orlando police were searching Wednesday for a man who got into a shootout with officers; they said it all began with an armed robbery the night before.

Police said they were flagged down by someone reporting that they had been robbed by a man with a gun in the city’s Parramore neighborhood. The victim wasn’t hurt.

Police found a man matching the suspect’s description nearby. When they approached him, they said he fired multiple rounds at officers, who fired back.

That’s when they said the suspect dropped his handgun on the road and ran off.

Officers searched through the night and all day Wednesday but have not found him.

No officers were injured in the shooting. They said it’s unclear if the suspect was shot, but said they did not find any blood at the scene of the shootout.

Police asked anyone who sees the suspect not to approach him and to call 911.