Florida gas prices drop to 3-month lows, AAA reports

Florida gas prices dropped to their lowest levels in three months last week, AAA confirmed Monday.

According to AAA, the state average was $3.33 per gallon on Sunday after dropping 15 cents last week.

“The discount at the pump has largely been driven by falling oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “However, the downward trend could stall soon. Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago.”

According to AAA, the U.S. price of crude oil settled at $87.69 per barrel Friday – “$4.90 per barrel (6%) more than the week before, but well below the $93/b highs we saw on September 27th.”

“The increase came after The Group of Seven (G7) announced plans to provide financial assistance to Ukraine by tightening sanctions against Russia,” AAA reported in a press release. “The market is also uneasy about the Israel-Gaza conflict. On Sunday night, the price of oil was trending lower in overnight trading. "

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.53), Naples ($3.49), and Tallahassee ($3.45). The least expensive metro markets are Pensacola ($3.16), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), and Orlando ($3.25).