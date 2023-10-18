Wanted Florida man tries to trick deputies, but they didn't fall for it

LAKELAND, Fla. – A wanted Florida man tried to put deputies off the scent, but they refused to be outfoxed.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies got a tip that Johnny Yates, 41, was hiding out at a home in Lakeland.

When they went to the place on Saturday, they saw a note on a dry erase board that read, “Johnny Yates does not live here!”

Deputies were undeterred and waited outside.

A person came out and told them that Yates was in the house with a few other people.

Deputies then used a loudspeaker to call for Yates and the others to come out.

No one came out, so deputies fired tear gas into the home.

Four people then came out of the house, but not Yates.

After another round of gas, deputies entered the home and found Yates hiding in a modified chest of drawers.

Yates was wanted for several charges, including aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

He was arrested and booked into the Polk County jail.