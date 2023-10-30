Florida gas prices drop again after rising 10 cents last week

While Florida gas prices jumped 10 cents last week, they are now falling once again, AAA confirmed Monday.

According to AAA, the state’s gas price average tied this year’s low of $3.22 per gallon last Monday, but then shot up 10 cents to $3.32 per gallon by Wednesday.

“The increase was in response to the rise in crude oil prices, which occurred two weeks ago,” AAA stated in a news release. “Fortunately, crude oil prices fell last week, and gas prices are doing the same.”

According to AAA, the state’s gas price average fell 4 cents per gallon from Friday to Sunday, coming in at $3.29 per gallon Sunday.

“The U.S. price of crude settled at $85.54 per barrel,” the news release stated. “That’s down $3.21 per barrel (-4%) from the week before. Gasoline futures declined 6 cents.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.48), Naples ($3.35) and Tallahassee ($3.34).

The least expensive metro markets are Pensacola ($3.06), Crestview-Fort Walton ($3.09) and Panama City ($3.18).