Deputies: Florida couple faces charges after toddler overdoses on cocaine pills

Florida couple faces charges after deputies say a toddler overdosed on cocaine pills.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida couple is facing charges after deputies say a 14-month-old ingested cocaine pills and suffered an overdose.

On Sunday, October 29, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical assistance call at a home in Bonita Springs.

According to a report, a child was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital.

Deputies say Diego Tzoy Pu, 33, and Santa Lux Pu De Tzoy, 30, stated the infant was screaming and crying with a blue pill in her teeth and ingested several pills described to be oxycodone. Deputies said Diego pulled a baggie from his pocket containing several pills that tested positive for cocaine.

The Florida Department of Children and families is working with sheriff’s deputies to conduct an investigation.

“We have to protect those that cannot protect themselves. Thank God the child is going to be okay. We will continue to work with DCF to ensure this child is in a safe environment, free of drugs and neglect,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The child is in stable condition.

Diego Tzoy Pu and Santa Lux Pu De Tzoy are facing child neglect charges and are being held at the Lee County Jail.