Florida roofer brings out ‘big guns’ to attract business

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Florida roofer is offering up a Thanksgiving special with some special sides.

The company in Cape Coral is giving customers who replace their roof a turkey for Thanksgiving and an assault rifle.

“The turkey will get you all sitting at the table so you can spend time together. The roof will protect your home and the AR-15 will protect your family,” said Jason Polly, President, Roof EZ.

It’s a package deal Polly thought couldn’t be better for his company to offer this Thanksgiving, but he said he can’t take all the credit.

“I actually saw this idea, a company actually did it in Alabama. I figured, hey, we’re in Florida. This is the most Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it’” said Polly.

But of all of the things they could have added to make the deal stand out, they chose an assault rifle.

“You want to tickle my fancy? Give me a $20,000 boat for my $20,000 roof,” said James Robertson, a Cape Coral homeowner.

Polly said everyone needs at AR-15.

“The world’s a crazy place right now and they can get a roof and an AR-15 for protection on both ends, why not?” said Polly.

Some homeowners in the area think the deal is a good one, while others are not so sure.

Polly said if the homeowner does want to go for the deal, they have to go through the same steps as if they were buying a gun.

“You got to get a background check. You can’t have any felonies. (29) Once you pass your background check, you can go pick it up in three days,” said Polly.

The company said if the homeowner does not want the rifle, they will deduct $500 from the cost of the roof.