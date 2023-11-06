Florida shopper finds human skull at antique shop

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Antique store shoppers can come across all kinds of curiosities, but one person came across an especially eerie find at a Florida antique store.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a store in North Fort Myers when they said a shopper, who happened to be an anthropologist, noticed a human skull in the Halloween section.

Detectives said the store owner told them the skull was in a storage unit purchased a few years ago.

Deputies are working with the local medical examiner to test the skull and said the case is not suspicious.