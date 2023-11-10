Florida police search for suspects in deadly stabbing at Publix

Florida police are looking for the suspects involved in a fatal stabbing at a Winter Haven Publix.

According to Winter Haven police, a man was near the customer service desk on Thursday afternoon when a group of people entered the store, and a fight broke out.

Police said the man who was standing at the customer service desk cut one of the men during the fight.

The victim was later dopped off at a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Police have released images from the surveillance cameras during the time of the stabbing, in hopes someone will recognize the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to reach out to Winter Haven detectives by calling 863-837-0946 or 863-401-2256.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests.