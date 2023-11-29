Florida pest control worker arrested after allegedly exposing himself to customers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is facing several charges after deputies said he exposed himself to customers while providing an estimate for pest control services.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies said Tyler Mountain, 27, exposed himself to two female customers in Oct. and Nov. 2023.

Detectives said they began their investigation after a 76-year-old woman reported that an employee of Massey Services exposed himself to her while he was in her Davenport home to provide an estimate for pest control services.

According to an arrest report, the victim said Mountain stepped out of her bathroom with his penis exposed saying that his zipper was broken, and requested her assistance, which she refused.

A detective later contacted Massey Services; a regional manager informed the detective that Mountain’s employment with the company had been terminated following the complaint—the second such complaint they received about him.

According to an arrest report, on Nov. 22nd, Mountain was arrested for the Oct. incident, however, the victim of a previous incident in Haines City was not in the county at the time. Upon the woman’s return, the PCSO detective met with her and learned that Mountain came to her home on July 24, 2023, for lawn maintenance, exposed himself, and also claimed his zipper was broken.

“This man used his work position to gain access to the homes of these women, and then sexually exposed himself. This behavior is disgusting and predatory. We believe it’s possible that more victims of this man could be out there, and if that’s the case, we want them to come forward.” said Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Mountain is being charged with lewd exhibition and lewd exhibition to an elderly person.