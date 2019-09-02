3 service plazas close on Florida Turnpike

Google Streetview

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are closing three service plazas on the Florida Turnpike ahead of Hurricane Dorian's impending tropical storm-force winds, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The three service plazas are in West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce and Fort Drum. The closures affect the service plazas' convenience store, food plaza and fuel pumps.

The West Palm Beach plaza closed at 5 p.m. Monday, the Fort Pierce plaza closes at 8 p.m. and the Fort Drum plaza closes at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

