4 Florida girls reported missing for nearly a week

Police say Mandi Jefferson, Destiny Thompson, Katrina Carroll, and Heaven Akins have been missing since Nov. 13

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange police said they're looking for four girls who have been missing for nearly a week.

Heaven Akins, Destiny Thompson, Mandie Jefferson and Katrina Carroll were last seen on Wednesday at Spruce Creek High School. Police said they likely left the area voluntarily to travel to Orlando.

Authorities did not provide details about the girls' ages, whether they are students at the school or why they would have left Port Orange.

Anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts is asked to call detective Higham at 386-506-5894, officer Jean at 386-506-5893 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

