6 people shot outside laundromat in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five men and a woman were shot Sunday outside a laundromat in Jacksonville, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The shooting scene was about a mile from TIAA Bank Field, where the Jacksonville Jaguars were playing against the Houston Texans.

The shooting was unrelated to the game, but some fans may have parked inside the police perimeter, requiring an escort to get to their cars, deputies said.

Deputies said a gunman in a gray or silver car drove up to the front of the laundromat and opened fire on the victims, who range in age from 20 to 70.

Paramedics transported five of the victims to a local hospital, where three of them were listed in critical condition. A sixth person transported themselves to the hospital.

