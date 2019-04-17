65-year-old Florida woman beats 300-pound attacker with baseball bat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - There's one you need to know if you're going to partake in criminal activity in Florida: Do not mess with Clarese Gainey.

Upon noticing a man in his boxers attempting to break into her Gainesville home Sunday morning, 65-year-old Gainey didn't wait for police to arrive to lay down the law.

Gainey took a baseball bat and smashed the intruder, 300-pound Antonio Mosely, in the head.

"I took that bat and hit him upside the head like 'pi-yah!' He said 'Ow!'" Gainey told WGFL.

Mosely fled the scene and was later found by K-9 units in a nearby mobile home park. Having changed out of his boxers, Mosely was found with cocaine in his pockets.

Mosely was arrested on counts of burglary and drug possession, but things could have been much worse.

"He better be glad I didn't have a gun," Gainey added. "Because I would have shot him. But this is my gun right here (baseball bat)."

