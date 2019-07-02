AAA to provide free rides for impaired drivers Independence Day week

Scott Olson/Getty Images

MIAMI - In an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road during the busy Independence Day holiday, AAA will tow cars and their drivers for free.

Absolutely no membership is required for the complimentary rides that will run from Wednesday through Friday morning.

The "Tow to Go" promotion is a partnership between AAA and Budweiser, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Nearly 2.3 million Florida residents will be on the roads during the holiday.

For a free ride or tow, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

