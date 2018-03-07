About 60,000 pounds of Busch Beer spills onto I-10 in Florida

An estimated 60,000 pounds of Busch Beer spilled onto Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County after a tractor-trailer carrying the booze overturned.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County about 2:40 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an estimated 60,000 pounds of Busch Beer was thrown onto I-10 after Michael Powell, 44, of Simpsonville, S.C., lost control of the tractor-trailer, which came to a rest on its side.

Powell walked away with minor injuries, but the beer he was delivering won't be making it to its intended destination.

But, hey, there's probably going to be great happy hour specials in Okaloosa County this week.

