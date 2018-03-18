Acrobat dies after Cirque du Soleil show in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - An acrobat died Saturday after falling during an aerial straps routine at a Cirque du Soleil show in Tampa, the company said.

A spokesperson for Cirque du Soleil said that long-time aerialist Yann Arnaud lost his grip on a strap during a his routine and fell about a dozen feet onto the stage. Arnaud was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

"Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him," said Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees."

The company was set for perform two additional shows near the Tampa Greyhound Track on Sunday, but those performances have been canceled.

Spectator Ben Ritter told the Tampa Bay Times that once Arnaud hit the stage he was “out cold and not moving.”

The same show, Volta, was performed in Miami Gardens in December.

