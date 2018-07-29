After years on the move, Tom Cruise relocates to Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Actor Tom Cruise has traded his Beverly Hills mansion for a penthouse condo in Clearwater, according to the latest issue of People Magazine.

The magazine reported that the "Mission Impossible" star bought an apartment near the the Church of Scientology's international headquarters. Cruise sold his California home for $39 million in 2016 and has been living in hotels, mostly in London, as he films movies around the world.

The magazine said Cruise was renovating the apartment but has been spotted walking around Clearwater.

"He’s very relaxed when he’s here," a friend told the magazine.

