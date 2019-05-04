Airplane goes off runway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Boeing 737 coming from the Naval Air Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, skidded off the runway during landing at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville on a rainy Friday night.

The jet with 142 people on board ended up in a shallow part of the St. John's River, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the 136 passengers and 7 crew members survived. Emergency crews were searching for two dogs and a cat.

"While they work please pray," Curry wrote on Twitter.

. The base says the plane crashed in to the River at the end of the runway.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.