Airplane goes off runway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Boeing 737 coming from the Naval Air Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, skidded off the runway during landing at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville on a rainy Friday night.
The jet with 142 people on board ended up in a shallow part of the St. John's River, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the 136 passengers and 7 crew members survived. Emergency crews were searching for two dogs and a cat.
"While they work please pray," Curry wrote on Twitter.
. The base says the plane crashed in to the River at the end of the runway.
This is a developing story.
