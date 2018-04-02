Alligator causes traffic jam on Florida highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The phrase "Only in Florida" may be a tad overused, but in this case it nails the target as only in the Sunshine State can an alligator cause a highway traffic jam.

Sunday traffic on I-295 in Jacksonville came close to a halt when a 7-foot alligator was spotted on the side of the expressway, according to WKMG.

Adair Long posted the gator encounter to Facebook and it has already been shared over 1,500 times.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to direct traffic and keep drivers away from the reptile.

Alligator sightings in Florida are not uncommon as they've been found on golf courses, in parking lots and swimming pools just in the last few months.

There is no word on how the gator was removed from the highway and if it ate the chicken that was attempting to cross the road.

