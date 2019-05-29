Alligator shows up at Florida elementary school

PALMETTO, Fla. - An alligator looking for a little higher education was removed from the front gates of a Florida elementary school Wednesday before it could take a bite at learning.

The 8-foot, 2-inch gator was found sitting outside Palm View Elementary in Manatee County, WFTS reports.

The school's principal closed off the area near the alligator and called wildlife officials who showed up to remove the critter.

No one was hurt and the alligator will not be attending graduation ceremonies.

