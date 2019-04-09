Alligator spotted taking a dip at Florida beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - This alligator was caught living its best life on a beach in Florida.

An alligator was spotted in the surf at St. Andrews State Park on a Saturday.

The photos posted online by Lisa Powell Niemiec went viral.

Niemiec told the Panama City News Herald that the gator may have been tired from swimming and was taking a break.

The Herald says St. Andrews State Park has several freshwater pools where alligators are known to frequent.

NOAA says that while alligators are predominately freshwater creatures, they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.

