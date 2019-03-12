Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old who could be headed to Florida

MILWAUKEE - A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who could be headed to Florida.

According to authorities, Noelani J. Robinson is believed to be with 34-year-old Dariaz L. Higgins, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Higgins is also known as Dariaz Taylor or Dariaz Lewis.

While not knowing exactly where they are headed, police say Higgins has ties to Florida and Las Vegas.

Authorities say Higgins was last seen driving a black SUV, but have not been able to provide any more information. Higgins is accused of not returning Robinson to her mother as planned around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

If anyone sees Dariaz or the child, they should not attempt to make contact and call 911 immediately.

