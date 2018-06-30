3 missing children from New Smyrna Beach found safe, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Three missing children from New Smyrna Beach have been found safe, police said.

They were found about an hour after Florida officials issued an Amber Alert early Saturday for the missing children.

Akeem Dorset, 2, Makylah Brown, 8, and Aaliyah Brown, 10, went missing around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block Oleander Street. Officials said the children were with their grandmother, 65-year-old Venita Porter-Carter.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said Carter suffers from an unknown mental illness and violent outbursts. But police did not believe she would harm the children.

Venita Porter-Carter

