Father in custody after abducting sons from Florida Panhandle

An Amber Alert was issued for Casen Page (left), 5, and Caden Page (right), 6 months. Authorities say their father, Joseph Page (center), abducted them.

BONIFAY, Fla. - A Florida Panhandle has been taken into custody after he abducted his children, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the alert Thursday morning, saying the children are safe.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Page fled with his two sons after falsely identifying himself as a deputy to their babysitter.

Deputies said Page, 25, forced his way inside by striking the homeowner with the door and then drove off with his sons, Casen Page, 5 and Caden Page, 6 months.

Authorities said Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies took Page into custody.



