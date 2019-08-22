Amber Alert issued for missing Florida boy, 10

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy from Clay County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials said Cedric Barnes was last seen Thursday in the 2000 block of Spencer Plantation Boulevard in Orange Park.

Cedric was last seen getting into a silver sedan, which was driven by an unknown male with short dreadlocks, officials said. Cedric may have a red scooter with him.

Cedric is described by authorities as about 4 feet tall, weighing 70 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a blue striped polo shirt and jean shorts and carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Cedric's whereabouts is asked to call FDLE, the

Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or 911.

