Amber alert: Man abducts 16-year-old boy at gunpoint in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man abducted a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Friday night in Winter Garden, a city west of downtown Orlando, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents who issued an Amber Alert.

Authorities described Bruce Hagans' abductor as a "light skinned black male with dreadlocks" who is armed and dangerous. They are in a dark gray Infiniti G37.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies and Winter Garden Police Department officers are asking the public not to approach the suspect. Instead, they want people to call 911 or 407-877-5482.

For information about FDLE missing persons reports, call 1-888-356-4774.

