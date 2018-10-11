Amid destruction, authorities ask Apalachicola area residents to delay return

APALACHICOLA, Fla. - Stephen Sherlock decided not to evacuate his home in the Apalachicola area's St. George Island.

On Thursday, he and his girlfriend regretted their decision not to evacuate. He said the damage "is pretty widespread from one side of the island to the other.

"It was real scary. I was pretty much nervous the whole time through, but I just tried to stay as calm as possible"

St. George Island resident Brian Klein said there was a dire need for water, fuel and power. He warned about the dangers of debris, sand and water on the roads. Power crews were gassing up at the only operating gas station on Thursday morning.

County Commission Chairman Smokey Parrish told the Apalachicola Times it will take two weeks to a month before residents get electricity, no sewers and there were obstacles on the road. Authorities were asking residents to delay their return.

"This morning, Florida’s Gulf Coast and Panhandle and the Big Bend are waking up to unimaginable destruction," Gov. Rick Scott said. "So many lives have been changed forever. So many families have lost everything. ... This hurricane was an absolute monster."

