Attorney general launches new app to fight price gouging

MIAMI - Feeling scammed by price gougers? There is now an app for that.

In a news conference Tuesday in Miami, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody unveiled a NO SCAM app, a new tool for consumers to report price gouging, in real time, during a state of emergency.

Within the app, users can attach receipts, pictures of prices, and additional documentation documenting grossly inflated prices for necessities like gasoline, water, hurricane safety supplies, etc., and send them directly to the Attorney General's office.

"Price gouging investigations can be complex, so having direct evidence of pricing information is essential to successfully proving violations," said Moody.

The NO SCAM app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

