Authorities search for couple who abducted newborn after losing custody

Deputies said Chloe Wall (left) and Elliot Singleton (right) may have fled with their daughter Skylah Singleton after losing custody of the child.

DELTONA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 4-month-old Florida girl whose parents abducted her after they lost custody this week.

Skylah Singleton was last seen late Tuesday in the 2900 block of Snow Drive in Deltona. A spokesperson for the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the child's parents', Chloe Wall, 18, and Elliot Singleton, 26, were arrested on Tuesday on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies said Skylah was in the car with the couple at the time of their arrest. Deputies said they found prescription pills and paraphernalia used to smoke crack cocaine inside the car.

After their arrest, the Florida Department of Children and Families determined that Skylah should be taken into the state's care. However, Singleton and Chloe Wall did not cooperate with DCF and fled with the child after their release from jail, deputies said.

Early Saturday, deputies arrested Chloe Wall's mother, 44-year-old Jennifer Wall. Jennifer Wall is accused of misleading deputies about her daughter and granddaughter's whereabouts. Deputies said Jennifer Wall drove Singleton and Chloe Wall to Orlando and provided them with supplies. Authorities believe that Chloe Wall and Singleton are headed out of state, possibly to New York state.

Deputies said the couple may be traveling in a white 2007 Cadillac DTS with New York license plate FBW1838.

Chloe Wall is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Elliot Singleton is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Skylah's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

