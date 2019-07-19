Authorities search for girl, 11, from northeast Florida

Addison Terry (photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl from northeast Florida.

Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a Florida missing child alert has been issued for Addison Terry, who was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Patania Way in Jacksonville.

Terry is described by authorities as white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 107 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials said she was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Terry may be in the company of Jade Seidel, 16, who was last seen wearing a blue-and-white flannel shirt, officials said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Jade Seidel (photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Terry may be traveling to the Clay County area, according to FDLE.

Anyone with information about Terry's whereabouts is asked to call FDLE, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

