1 dead, another injured after stabbing outside Aventura liquor store

AVENTURA, Fla. - One man is dead and another injured after a stabbing incident Sunday outside an Aventura liquor store.

Both men were transported to Aventura Hospital after the incident in front of the Winn-Dixie at 20355 Biscayne Boulevard.

Officials say one of the men later died, while the other underwent surgery.

A third person was detained by police after attempting to flee the scene and crashing his car on the other side of the Promenade Shops shopping plaza.

Aventura Police say the three men knew each other and agreed to meet, but did not provide information on what caused the altercation.

Police surround car that crashed at Aventura shopping center after stabbing incident

