2 stabbed outside Aventura liquor store

AVENTURA, Fla. - Police are investigating after two men were stabbed Sunday outside an Aventura liquor store.

Both men were transported to Aventura Hospital after the incident in front of the Winn-Dixie at 20355 Biscayne Boulevard.

Although the conditions of the men are unknown, one was seen being given CPR before being loaded into an ambulance.

A third person was detained by police after attempting to flee the scene and crashing his car on the other side of the Promenade Shops shopping plaza.

Police surround car that crashed at Aventura shopping center after stabbing incident

