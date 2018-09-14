Boy who fell 12 stories from high-rise in Aventura was visiting from Aruba, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. - An 8-year-old boy who died Thursday after falling 12 stories from the top of the Echo Luxury Condominiums in Aventura was visiting South Florida with his family from Aruba, authorities said.

The victim was identified Friday as Justin Fernandes-Pedra.

According to Aventura police, Justin fell from the top floor of the building on Northeast 188th Street shortly after 3 p.m.

"One of our school resource officers assigned to the charter elementary school right across the street (arrived) pretty much minutes later and began CPR, as well as other arriving officers on the scene," Aventura police spokesman Chris Goranitis said.

Police said Justin was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities said the investigation remains open; however, based on witness testimony, it appears this was an accidental fall.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.