1 dead after Brightline train slams into SUV in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - One person is dead after a Brightline train collided with an SUV in Aventura on Friday.

The accident occurred at Dixie Highway and Ives Dairy Road, just across from the Aventura Mall.

Miami-Dade police say the female driver of the Mercedes-Benz SUV died in the accident. Police have not said whether there were any other passengers in the vehicle.

It's not known exactly where the collision took place and how far the vehicle was pushed down the railroad tracks. Police have also not disclosed whether there

A portion of Dixie Highway in the Aventura area is closed down as officials investigate the accident.

