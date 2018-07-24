FBI searching for hooded man who robbed bank in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in Aventura.

Michael Leverock, a spokesman for the FBI, said the man entered a Capital Bank branch near Northeast 29th Place and Northeast 203rd Street just before 4 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee. The robber implied that he had a weapon, Leverock said.

No one was hurt in the robbery, and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Leverock said.

The man disguised himself by wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He held a multicolored umbrella, Leverock said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.