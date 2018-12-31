FBI seeks man who robbed Capital Bank branch in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man they said was captured on surveillance video last week robbing a bank in Aventura.

The robbery was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Capital Bank at 20295 NE 29th Place.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man wearing a hat and long-sleeved shirt entered the bank and demanded cash from an employee.

Marshall said customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

