Finally fixed, two separate sewer main breaks caused traffic to stink in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - The William Lehman Causeway and West Country Club Drive in Aventura are back open after two sewer main breaks caused a traffic headache.

The pressure from the ruptured pipe tore a hole in the causeway Thursday night, sending wastewater gushing into a retention pond near Aventura Mall.

On Saturday afternoon, utility workers replaced the 40-year-old line that burst, but then another break happened less than a half mile away.

The second break forced police to shut down West County Club Drive near Spoke Road for hours. The area is very busy, especially during the weekend.

Utility workers patched up the area and officers were able to reopen the road late Saturday night.

