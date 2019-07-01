Man, 49, faces murder, attempted murder charges in connection with Aventura stabbing

AVENTURA, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Sunday following a fatal stabbing at a strip mall in Aventura, authorities said.

David Rodriguez, 49, of Miramar, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

According to an arrest report, Rodriguez parked his car outside the Winn Dixie Liquors at 20355 Biscayne Blvd. and got into the backseat of another car, where two men were waiting for him.

Police said surveillance video from the Winn Dixie shows the car backing up, but then pulling forward back into the parking space.

According to the arrest report, Rodriguez, who was wearing gloves, had pulled out a large knife and began stabbing the victims.

Police said one of the victims jumped out of the car and ran away, but Rodriguez caught up with him and stabbed him multiple times as the two fought.

Authorities said Rodriguez then ran back to his car and drove away at a high rate of speed, going over curbs, car stops and striking a vehicle.

The arrest report stated that his car became disabled about 200 yards away, so he got out and began walking west in the shopping center.

He was arrested a short time later by road patrol officers, who said Rodriguez was wearing a different pair of gloves and had a mask in his possession.

Officers also said he had a large amount of blood on his clothing, face and head.

The knife used in the attack was found on the ground in front of the entrance to the liquor store, authorities said.

Police said both victims were taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, where one of them died.

Police said the victim who was killed sustained 11 stab wounds, including three to the chest, six to the left arm and two to the neck.

The surviving victim suffered seven stab wounds, including one to the right forearm, one to each side of the neck, one to the right arm pit, one to the lower abdomen and one to the middle of the back.

The surviving victim has undergone surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition.

According to the arrest report, Rodriguez refused to answer questions about the stabbing.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

A possible motive for the stabbing has not been released by police.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.