Man changes into stolen clothes at Macy's in Aventura before walking out store, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Sunday after he stole $1,225 worth of clothes and sunglasses from the Macy's Men store at the Aventura Mall, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Shaun Larico Harris, 42, changed into the stolen clothes and put sunglasses in his pockets before walking out the store.

Police said two loss prevention officers stopped Harris outside the store, but Harris began to fight them.

An officer who was patrolling the area approached the suspect and employees and tried to handcuff Harris, but he kept resisting, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Harris began "screaming about his daughter and AIDS."

Police said the officer warned Harris that he would be stunned with a Taser if he kept refusing the officers' efforts to handcuff him.

Police said Harris was stunned twice before complying with the officer's commands to lay on his stomach so he could be handcuffed.

The store retained its merchandise and Harris was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center for medical clearance, the report stated.

He was later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Police said Harris initially gave officers a false name and then claimed that he was fighting with the officer and the loss prevention employees because he is addicted to crack cocaine, and was smoking it earlier that day.

