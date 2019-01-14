Armed man injured in shooting after barricading himself, confronting Aventura officers

AVENTURA, Fla. - An officer-involved shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at an Aventura apartment complex, authorities said.

Officials with the Aventura Police Department said officers were called to the Camden Apartments at 3150 NE 190th St. around 4 p.m., adding that they arrived to find a man barricaded inside his apartment.

Police said the man exited his apartment and confronted officers with a gun. Police reported the man was then wounded in the leg by gunfire.

The wound is non-life-threatening and the man is being treated at an area hospital, department officials said.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said.

Detectives with the Aventura Police Department are investigating the scene, which is part of an ongoing investigation.

