MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train Monday afternoon in Aventura, authorities said.

Police said the person was on the tracks near East Dixie Highway and Northeast 208th Street when the train approached around 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

