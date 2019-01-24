Road rage incident leaves victim critically injured in Aventura, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. - A road rage incident in Aventura left a victim critically injured last week, authorities announced Thursday.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 14 in the area of Northeast 182nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

According to Aventura police, a man struck the victim with his car and then fled south on Biscayne Boulevard.

Details about what led up to the incident haven't been released, but authorities said they are looking for the driver, described as an older, heavyset, white man with gray hair. Police said he was wearing sunglasses with yellow lenses when the incident occurred.

The car believed to have been used in the hit-and-run crash is described by police as a faded gold-colored 2005 or 2006 Ford Focus with damage on the right front passenger side.

Police said the paint on the right side of the roof is gone.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run crash or has any information about the case is asked to call Officer Bonville at 305-466-8989 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

